Chelsea face title rivals Manchester City in their next league game on Sunday, 11 October

Holders Chelsea began their defence of the Women's Continental League Cup with a 4-1 win over rivals Arsenal in a repeat of last season's final.

Guro Reiten netted twice for Chelsea after Magdalena Eriksson's opener was cancelled out by Caitlin Foord, and Beth England added a late fourth.

Championship Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1 in Wednesday's main upset.

Manchester City came from behind to beat in-form Everton 3-1 in a pre-cursor to 1 November's FA Cup final.

There were also first wins of the season in all competitions for Women's Super League sides Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Bristol City and Tottenham, all against second-tier opposition, while Reading earned a third straight win as they beat Charlton 4-0.

Top-flight sides Brighton and West Ham drew 2-2 in 90 minutes but the Hammers picked up an extra point for winning the subsequent shootout, while Championship clubs Durham and Crystal Palace also enjoyed victories in Wednesday's opening round of group-stage games.

The winners of the six round-robin groups will all progress to the quarter-finals, along with the two best runners-up.

Group stage results - Wednesday's opening fixtures

Group A

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United

Durham 5-2 Coventry United

Group B

Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal

Tottenham 4-0 London City Lionesses

Group C

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester City 3-1 Everton

Group D

Brighton 2-2 West Ham (2-4 pens)

Reading 4-0 Charlton

Group E

Blackburn 0-1 Birmingham

Leicester City had no fixture in this round of games, as Group E has three teams

Group F

Bristol City 4-0 London Bees

Lewes 1-2 Crystal Palace