Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England's friendly against Wales on Thursday and could also be absent for Sunday's game with Belgium after breaking coronavirus rules, manager Gareth Southgate says.

Their inclusion in the squad for Sunday's Nations League fixture depends on the outcome of coronavirus tests.

The three were among a group of more than six people at a surprise 23rd birthday party for Chelsea forward Abraham.

