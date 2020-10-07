Brandon Cooper: Wales Under-21 defender thriving despite Newcastle penalty miss
Mike Flynn's response to Brandon Cooper's penalty miss against Newcastle United was to threaten him with a fine for losing a ball.
Newport County's latest knockout adventure came to an end last week when they were beaten by the Magpies in round four of the Carabao Cup.
For a long time it seemed Newport were set to topple another giant, but Cooper's wayward spot-kick meant it was Steve Bruce's team who scraped through to the last eight.
The tie was settled by a shootout, which had reached the sudden-death stage when Cooper, who is on loan at Newport from Swansea City, drilled his penalty high over the bar.
While no blame was placed on the 20-year-old defender's shoulders, Newport manager Flynn saw fit to phone him later that night.
"He was checking in on me to see how I was doing, just being there for me," Cooper says.
"He joked that I might get a fine for losing a football, but luckily that wasn't the case."
Cooper's failure from the spot was particularly cruel given that he had produced a towering display against a Newcastle team which was packed with senior stars.
League Two Newport pushed their opponents all the way, and were on course to progress until Jonjo Shelvey's 87th-minute goal set up the shootout.
"To take a Premier League side to penalties was a massive achievement for us," Cooper says.
"Jonjo, Andy Carroll, (Ryan) Fraser was very sharp, (Callum) Wilson - to play against those players was a bit surreal, but it was a good challenge.
"Obviously it was a bit hard to take at the end, but I have just got to look at the positives and take out of it that I did well against Premier League players."
The first man to console Cooper after the shootout was Newcastle's former Swansea centre-back Federico Fernandez.
"It was really nice from Fede to be there for me at that moment," Cooper says.
"I knew him from Swansea and he's a great guy."
The Newcastle loss has not detracted from a fine start to the season for Newport, who are top of League Two and have "got to be" targeting promotion in Cooper's eyes.
His own long-term target is to follow fellow academy graduates Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango by claiming a first-team place at Swansea - and playing for Wales.
For now Cooper is part of the under-21 squad preparing for a Uefa Under-21 Championship qualifier against Belgium on Friday night.
As for penalties, Cooper is raring for another opportunity.
"The worst thing I could do is shy away from taking another one," he says. "I am confident in myself."