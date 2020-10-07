Denmark v Faroe Islands

Foul by Philip Billing (Denmark).
Denmark
- 1Schmeichel
- 14Dalsgaard
- 13M Jorgensen
- 3Vestergaard
- 5Maehle Pedersen
- 18Jensen
- 2Billing
- 19Skov Olsen
- 10Eriksen
- 9Braithwaite
- 21Cornelius
- 4Kjaer
- 6Christensen
- 7Skov
- 8Delaney
- 11Sisto
- 12Dolberg
- 15Gytkjær
- 16Lössl
- 17Wind
- 20Poulsen
- 22Hansen
- 23Pedersen
Faroe Islands
- 12Gestsson
- 2Danielsen
- 4Vatnsdal
- 5NattestadBooked at 25mins
- 3Davidsen
- 7Bjartalid
- 10Vatnhamar
- 6Hansson
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 22Olsen
- 17Johannesen
- 1Joensen
- 9Rólantsson
- 13Baldvinsson
- 14Edmundsson
- 15Faero
- 16Vatnhamar
- 18Egilsson Olsen
- 19Jonsson
- 20Berg Í Soylu
- 21Hansen
- 23Thomsen
- Glenn Nyberg
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Home11
- Away2
- Home6
- Away1
- Home5
- Away1
- Home0
- Away4
Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark 3, Faroe Islands 0. Joakim Maehle Pedersen (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
Henrik Dalsgaard (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andreas Lava Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Goal! Denmark 2, Faroe Islands 0. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Denmark. Andreas Skov Olsen draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Zanka (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad.
Attempt saved. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrik Johannesen.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark 1, Faroe Islands 0. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Teitur Matras Gestsson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joakim Maehle Pedersen (Denmark) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Philip Billing (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Teitur Matras Gestsson.
Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Joakim Maehle Pedersen (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.