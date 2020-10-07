International Friendlies
DenmarkDenmark3Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands0

Denmark v Faroe Islands

Line-ups

Denmark

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 14Dalsgaard
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 5Maehle Pedersen
  • 18Jensen
  • 2Billing
  • 19Skov Olsen
  • 10Eriksen
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 21Cornelius

Substitutes

  • 4Kjaer
  • 6Christensen
  • 7Skov
  • 8Delaney
  • 11Sisto
  • 12Dolberg
  • 15Gytkjær
  • 16Lössl
  • 17Wind
  • 20Poulsen
  • 22Hansen
  • 23Pedersen

Faroe Islands

  • 12Gestsson
  • 2Danielsen
  • 4Vatnsdal
  • 5NattestadBooked at 25mins
  • 3Davidsen
  • 7Bjartalid
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 6Hansson
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 22Olsen
  • 17Johannesen

Substitutes

  • 1Joensen
  • 9Rólantsson
  • 13Baldvinsson
  • 14Edmundsson
  • 15Faero
  • 16Vatnhamar
  • 18Egilsson Olsen
  • 19Jonsson
  • 20Berg Í Soylu
  • 21Hansen
  • 23Thomsen
Referee:
Glenn Nyberg

Match Stats

Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamFaroe Islands
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Denmark).

  2. Post update

    Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Denmark 3, Faroe Islands 0. Joakim Maehle Pedersen (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.

  4. Post update

    Henrik Dalsgaard (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Lava Olsen (Faroe Islands).

  6. Post update

    Goal! Denmark 2, Faroe Islands 0. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Booking

    Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Denmark. Andreas Skov Olsen draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands) after a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zanka (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrik Johannesen.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Denmark 1, Faroe Islands 0. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Teitur Matras Gestsson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joakim Maehle Pedersen (Denmark) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Philip Billing (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Teitur Matras Gestsson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joakim Maehle Pedersen (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

