Man City's twitter went down, rival fans waded in
There was confusion on Wednesday morning when Manchester City's official twitter account suddenly disappeared.
A few hours later they were back up and running. But they did lose a lot of followers in the interim.
Conspiracy theorists waded in with their own opinions as to why the account might have been temporarily suspended.
One user suggested it was a case of censorship.
Another individual thought City's neighbours might have had a hand in it.
Other rivals and online comedians were quick to put the boot in over the club's perceived lack of history.
Oh, football twitter, what are you like hey?
Either way - the account is back and it looks like their follower count is back to normal too. It's understood that it was a technical issue at Twitter's end.
And it's served as the perfect set-up for this reference to the club's own chant - so that's ended well then.