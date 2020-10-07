Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Cammy Smith's double helped Dundee United thrash Brechin

League One Montrose fought back from three goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw with Ross County on a frenzied night of Scottish League Cup group-stage action.

County - who took the bonus point with a 5-4 shootout success - were the only Premiership side not to win.

Dundee United routed Brechin City 6-2, St Mirren thumped Partick Thistle 4-1, and Hibernian beat Brora Rangers 3-1.

St Johnstone triumphed 2-1 at Kelty Hearts, while second-tier Alloa Athletic won 2-0 at Airdrieonians.

County's Oli Shaw and Regan Charles-Cook scored their first goals for the club either side of a Billy Mckay header in the dramatic Group D opener at Links Park.

But Montrose rallied with two goals in four second-half minutes from Graham Webster and Cammy Ballantyne before Andrew Steeves equalised late on. Martin Rennie's spot-kick off the crossbar settled the shootout.

St Mirren ended a six-game losing run with a second-half goal blitz in Group G. Richard Tait gave Jim Goodwin's men the lead against Thistle before Blair Spittal, signed earlier in the day on loan from Ross County, equalised.

Jon Obika, a Rhys Breen own goal, and Dylan Connolly put the home side out of sight.

In Group C, Nicky Clark and Cammy Smith both netted doubles in United's emphatic win at Brechin. Calum Butcher and Ian Harkes were also among the goals, while the bottom-tier club had briefly pulled it back to 4-2 with a Kieran Inglis penalty and Rory Currie strike.

St Johnstone are second after scoring their first goals in five matches to defeat Lowland League Kelty. Jason Kerr and Christopher Kane were on target, with Michael Tidser halving the deficit for the hosts.

Hibs saw off Lowland League Brora in Group B thanks to an early Stephen Mallan brace and late Paul Hanlon header, with Dale Gillespie having pulled one back.

And Alloa started Group H with an away win as Alan Trouten's penalty and a Robert Thomson strike saw off Airdrie.