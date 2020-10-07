International Friendlies
CyprusCyprus1Czech RepCzech Republic1

Cyprus v Czech Republic

Line-ups

Cyprus

  • 12Kyriakides
  • 7Antoniou
  • 2Karo
  • 3Shelis
  • 4Ioannou
  • 20Kastanos
  • 15Gogic
  • 21Kosti
  • 11Zachariou
  • 14Kakoullis
  • 17Loizou

Substitutes

  • 1Demetriou
  • 5Katelaris
  • 6Kyriakou
  • 8Kyriakou
  • 9Christofi
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 16Spoljaric
  • 18Artymatas
  • 19Ioannou
  • 22Michael
  • 23Pittas

Czech Rep

  • 23Koubek
  • 2Kaderábek
  • 4Petrásek
  • 6Hovorka
  • 22Novák
  • 14Holes
  • 7Barak
  • 24Sevcik
  • 8Darida
  • 26Provod
  • 20Vydra

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 3Celustka
  • 5Coufal
  • 9Dockal
  • 12Masopust
  • 15Soucek
  • 16Nguyen
  • 17Kudela
  • 18Boril
  • 19Hlozek
  • 21Kral
  • 25Mateju
Referee:
Lionel Tschudi

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Cyprus 1, Czech Republic 1. Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Cyprus 0, Czech Republic 1. Tomás Holes (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukáš Provod.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

