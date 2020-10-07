Scottish League Cup
BrechinBrechin City19:45Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Glebe Park

Brechin City v Dundee United

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife11002023
2Hearts11001013
3Raith Rovers00000000
4Inverness CT100101-10
5Cowdenbeath100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11003033
2Brora Rangers00000000
3Cove Rangers00000000
4Hibernian00000000
5Forfar100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin00000000
2Dundee Utd00000000
3Kelty Hearts00000000
4Peterhead00000000
5St Johnstone00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Elgin00000000
3Montrose00000000
4Ross County00000000
5Stirling100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11003033
2Dunfermline11001013
3Clyde00000000
4Dumbarton100101-10
5Kilmarnock100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11005233
2Annan Athletic11003123
3Stranraer00000000
4Hamilton100113-20
5Albion100125-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth10102202
2Morton10102201
3Partick Thistle00000000
4Queen's Park00000000
5St Mirren00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11005143
2Airdrieonians00000000
3Alloa00000000
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5Edinburgh City100115-40
