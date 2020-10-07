Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Chiedozie Ogbene was injured before Rotherham's draw against Huddersfield Town on Saturday

Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene is set to be out of action for four months following knee surgery.

Millers manager Paul Warne confirmed the 23-year-old had cartilage repaired during an operation on Monday.

Ogbene is unlikely to feature again before January after sustaining the injury in training last week.

He had started their first three Championship matches this season having made 25 appearances during their League One promotion campaign last term.