At this stage Crewe Alexandra continue to prepare as normal for the weekend's game against Wigan

Crewe have confirmed two more positive coronavirus tests following Ryan Wintle and Omar Beckles' cases which prompted Saturday's postponement of the game at Oxford United.

The club say the new cases are "showing no symptoms" and "are reportedly fine and in good health".

They will now self-isolate for 10 days as per government guidelines.

"It has been a crazy, unexpected few days for us all," boss David Artell told the club website.

"It has been tough. The players and staff were all tested over the weekend and we have had a couple of positives tests.

"They will self-isolate for 10 days and although they can't do much, we will set them a programme to keep them as fit as we can. They are all in disbelief because they have no symptoms but this is the nature of the virus."

While the timing of Saturday's test result led to the postponement of the game at Oxford just 35 minutes before kick-off, the League One club is continuing to prepare for the home fixture against Wigan at the weekend.

"It is amongst us but the majority of the tests are negative, so there is a bit of comfort in the fact that our procedures and practices are in place and seem to be working," Artell added.

"Of course, the timing of Omar's test was terrible and like I've said on Saturday, the right decision was made.

"I was in full support of that decision and now we have to move on and think about Wigan on Saturday."