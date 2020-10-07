Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mo Marley has managed various age groups in her two decades with England

England women's under-19s coach Mo Marley has announced her retirement from the Football Association, ending her 25-year association with the Lionesses as a player and coach.

The 53-year-old had been in charge of the under-19s since 2000, leading them to the 2009 European Championships.

Marley was also interim Lionesses manager in 2017-18.

She said: "It is an immense privilege and pleasure to have played a part with England teams for the last 20 years."

As well the title win in 2009, Marley also guided the under-19s to runners-up finishes at the 2007, 2010 and 2013 European Championships and has worked across a number of age groups during her time with the FA.

"I have so many amazing memories over the years," she added. "I have been very lucky to be given an opportunity to do a job that I love and am so passionate about."

Marley managed Everton Ladies for a decade from 2002, leading them to the 2008 FA Women's Premier League Cup and 2010 FA Women's Cup titles.

As a player, the former defender helped Everton lift the FA Cup in 1989 and captained the team to the Women's Premier League title in 1998.

Marley won 41 caps for England between 1995 and 2001, captaining the side at the 2001 European Championships.

Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, said: "Mo was a true pioneer within the women's game and we all owe her a huge debt of gratitude for her vision, passion and commitment. "