Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland opened the campaign with an 8-0 win over Cyprus and won 5-0 away to Albania

Shelley Kerr has announced her Scotland squad for this month's European Championship qualifiers against Albania and Finland.

The Scots, who have won their opening two matches in Group E, host the Albanians at Tynecastle on 23 October.

They will take on the group leaders in Helsinki four days later. Finland have three wins and a draw so far.

Kerr's side have not played since a series of friendly wins over Northern Ireland, Iceland and Ukraine in March.

The group winners and the three best runners-up qualify directly for the finals in England in 2022, while the six further second-placed teams advance to play-offs.