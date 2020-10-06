Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Timm Klose has scored 10 goals in 128 appearances for Norwich City

Norwich City defender Timm Klose has agreed a season-long loan to FC Basel.

The Swiss Super League champions will also have the option to make the move permanent for an undisclosed fee.

Former Nuremberg player Klose, 32, returns to the club where he began his career, having joined the Canaries from Wolfsburg in January 2016.

His only appearance for Norwich so far this season came in the EFL Cup first-round defeat against fellow Championship side Luton Town.

