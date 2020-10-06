Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Wijnaldum joined Liverpool for £25m from Newcastle in July 2016

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says he does not think Barcelona's interest in him "was that serious".

The Netherlands international was linked with the Spanish club external-link following former Dutch boss Ronald Koeman taking over as manager of the Nou Camp outfit.

Wijnaldum's contract with Liverpool runs out next summer.

"The way it looks now, I will stay in Liverpool," said the 29-year-old.

"My contract is valid for another 10 months and that can change. You never know in football."

On Barcelona's interest, he said: "I don't think it was that serious.

"Otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened."

Liverpool signed Wijnaldum from Newcastle United for £25m in July 2016.

He has helped the Reds win the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said earlier this summer that the situation between "me, Gini and the club" was "fine" and he has started Wijnaldum in each of his side's four league games this season.