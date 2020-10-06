Scottish Gossip: Odsonne Edouard, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, St Mirren, Aberdeen

Following a positive coronavirus test for Odsonne Edouard, Celtic officials are holding urgent talks with government health officials to determine whether or not the striker will have to go into a two week quarantine in France before getting the green light to travel back to Glasgow. (Daily Record)external-link

"A few words on the website isn't going to change my opinion of a club which has a place in my heart," says new Hibs signing Kyle Magennis, shrugging off the statement St Mirren released after his sale and insisting he did not force the move. (Daily Record)external-link

"He can do a little bit of everything," says Hibs head coach Jack Ross of Kyle Magennis, who he believes will bring better balance to his midfield. (Scotsman)external-link

Jack Wilshere sends cryptic transfer message as speculations mounts linking the former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder to Rangers. (Daily Record)external-link

Albian Ajeti is set to offer Celtic a massive boost by returning from a hamstring pull in time for the Old Firm derby. (Daily Record)external-link

New Rangers signing Bongani Zungu is a "great player and fighter" and will be a big player for Ibrox side insists former South Africa star Benni McCarthy. (Sun)external-link

Torino were the Serie A club to fail with a late deadline day loan bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Sun)external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes the chance to return home to Venezuala will spur Ronald Hernandez on in his attempts to establish himself at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal)external-link

"Up front is where I'm most effective," says Sheffield Wednesday's versatile Callum Paterson as he fancies a partnership with Lyndon Dykes for Scotland. (Daily Record)external-link

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie is hoping to shake off a knee injury in time to face old club Hibs at the weekend. (Press & Journal)external-link

