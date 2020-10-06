Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Following a positive coronavirus test for Odsonne Edouard, Celtic officials are holding urgent talks with government health officials to determine whether or not the striker will have to go into a two week quarantine in France before getting the green light to travel back to Glasgow. (Daily Record) external-link

"A few words on the website isn't going to change my opinion of a club which has a place in my heart," says new Hibs signing Kyle Magennis, shrugging off the statement St Mirren released after his sale and insisting he did not force the move. (Daily Record) external-link

"He can do a little bit of everything," says Hibs head coach Jack Ross of Kyle Magennis, who he believes will bring better balance to his midfield. (Scotsman) external-link

Jack Wilshere sends cryptic transfer message as speculations mounts linking the former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder to Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Albian Ajeti is set to offer Celtic a massive boost by returning from a hamstring pull in time for the Old Firm derby. (Daily Record) external-link

New Rangers signing Bongani Zungu is a "great player and fighter" and will be a big player for Ibrox side insists former South Africa star Benni McCarthy. (Sun) external-link

Torino were the Serie A club to fail with a late deadline day loan bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes the chance to return home to Venezuala will spur Ronald Hernandez on in his attempts to establish himself at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal) external-link

"Up front is where I'm most effective," says Sheffield Wednesday's versatile Callum Paterson as he fancies a partnership with Lyndon Dykes for Scotland. (Daily Record) external-link