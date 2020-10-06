Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating, according to the French Football Federation.

Edouard, 22, is with the France Under-21 squad for Euro qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Slovakia.

But he will not play in either match, with the FFF saying he was tested on Tuesday morning and the positive result discovered after training.

Edouard started Celtic's 2-0 league win at St Johnstone on Sunday.

