Felipe Anderson has not started any of West Ham's past 12 Premier League games

West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson has joined Porto on a season-long loan.

Although the transfer window closed for English clubs signing players from abroad on Monday, the window in Portugal is open until 25 October.

Brazil international Anderson, 27, joined the Hammers from Lazio for £36m in 2018 - a club record fee at the time.

Porto also announced on Tuesday that Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic had joined on a season-long loan.

The Reds were keen for the Serb to move on a permanent basis but, after bids for Grujic from the Bundesliga failed to meet their valuation on transfer deadline day, they were happy to loan the player to the Portuguese champions.

Grujic, 24, will join up with Porto after international duty with Serbia.

There is no option to buy included in the loan deal but the chance of Grujic playing for a club in the Champions League is seen as an attractive proposition for both the player and Liverpool.