Bruno Martins Indi: Stoke City defender joins AZ Alkmaar on loan
Stoke City centre-back Bruno Martins Indi has joined Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar on a season-long loan.
The 28-year-old, capped 34 times by the Netherlands, has played 137 times for Championship Stoke after joining from Porto - initially on loan - in 2016.
Martins Indi joined the Potters on a permanent £7m deal the following year.
He was a regular for Michael O'Neill's Potters last season - making 35 appearances - and had started two of their league matches this term.
