Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Bruno Martins Indi (left) captained Stoke in their Carabao Cup win at Aston Villa earlier this month

Stoke City centre-back Bruno Martins Indi has joined Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old, capped 34 times by the Netherlands, has played 137 times for Championship Stoke after joining from Porto - initially on loan - in 2016.

Martins Indi joined the Potters on a permanent £7m deal the following year.

He was a regular for Michael O'Neill's Potters last season - making 35 appearances - and had started two of their league matches this term.

