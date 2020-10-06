Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Forfar Athletic were due to be away to Dundee in their League Cup opener

Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win after Forfar Athletic forfeited their League Cup tie on Tuesday following a positive Covid-19 test by a player.

The League One side are unable to fulfil the fixture as it has yet to be established whether any further squad members will have to self-isolate.

Forfar are the second club after Kilmarnock to forfeit their opener.

The SPFL says this is "further evidence of the very challenging season we are facing".

Lower-league clubs are only required to test in the days prior to games against Premiership sides.

Forfar vice-chairman Alistair Donald vice-chair told BBC Scotland Sportsound: "Since it came about at around 4 o'clock this afternoon, all hell has let loose. You've got to get everyone involved who needs to be and do the right thing.

"We couldn't give guarantees that our team would be Covid free and able to play.

"Because we are scheduled to play Hibs next week, we have a Covid test lined up for Thursday. Even that might not be enough. Having spoken to the SFA doctor, we need to establish how soon you can have the symptoms."

Donald admitted he has major concerns over the season ahead, with Forfar due to start their League One campaign in 11 days' time.

"It ways always ominous that things were going to get worse, and that's how it is proving," he added.