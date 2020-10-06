Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Kingsley featured in a friendly loss to France in 2016 while playing for Swansea

Hearts have signed former Swansea and Hull City left-back Stephen Kingsley on a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old, capped once for Scotland, arrives at Tynecastle as a free agent following his release from Hull in June.

His time on Humberside was interrupted by injuries, with 46 appearances over three seasons.

Hearts say Kingsley could feature in Tuesday's League Cup opener against Inverness Caley Thistle.

The defender had been training with Falkirk, where he began his career, in recent weeks, playing in bounce games against Hearts and Raith Rovers.