Leyton Orient

Olatunji Akinola has featured twice for West Ham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy this season

League Two club Leyton Orient have signed West Ham's Olatunji Akinola on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old centre-back is yet to make his senior debut for the Hammers but has been a regular for the Premier League club's under-23 side.

Akinola becomes Orient's third signing of the transfer window.

"He's a player we have been following and talking to West Ham about for a long time now," O's head coach Ross Embleton told the club website. external-link

