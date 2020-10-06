Last updated on .From the section Football

Brighton hosted Chelsea in a friendly in August when 2,500 fans attended with social distancing in place

Football's governing bodies say they will "continue to urge" the UK government to allow fans at matches.

In September, sports were told to prepare for no fans during winter after a plan to allow limited numbers to return was paused.

Screening fans and temperature checks are among the measures proposed by the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association.

A petition external-link to allow fans to attend has received more than 55,000 signatures.

An open letter on behalf of the Premier League, EFL, FA, Women's Super League and Women's Championship said clubs will "consider measures both in the stadium and on the approach that will allay any concerns as to fans' safety".

There was also a pledge to work "closely with experts and local authorities to model solutions relevant for each stadium to ease pressure on public transport".

Crowds were due to return to sports events in limited numbers from October but were postponed because of an increase in coronavirus cases.

Seven EFL clubs already piloted small crowds "successfully" in September.

Football governing bodies have repeatedly pointed out that major arts and music venues are permitted to operate socially distanced events indoors.

In Germany, football fans have also returned in limited numbers, while Uefa has announced that spectators can make a partial return to matches. they oversee.

Starting during the October international break, fans will be capped at 30% of a stadium's capacity but away supporters will not be able to attend.

Uefa's decision came after more than 15,000 supporters attended a pilot in the Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest on 24 September.