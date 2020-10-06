Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Thursday's play-off semi-final will be played at the Tehelne Pole Stadium in Bratislava

A member of the Republic of Ireland's backroom team has tested positive for Covid-19 two days before the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia.

The FAI said that an additional two staff members, who have tested negative, are "restricting their movements".

"All players, management team and other backroom staff members have also tested negative," it added.

The Republic have been given permission to travel to Bratislava.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that a member of the international team backroom staff has tested positive for Coronavirus," the governing body stated.

"COVID-19 protocols have now been executed and contact tracing has resulted in two additional staff members now restricting their movements.

"All three backroom staff members are asymptomatic and are well.

"Public Health has been informed and have written to the FAI confirming compliance with public health advice and permission for the squad, coaching staff and the rest of the backroom team to travel to Slovakia this afternoon."