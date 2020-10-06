James Forrest has scored twice in 10 Celtic appearances this season

James Forrest has a stress fracture of his ankle and will be out for up to a further six weeks, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

The Scotland winger has been sidelined since coming off in the first half of Celtic's win in Riga on September 24.

As will as missing Scotland's European Championship play-off, he sits out the opening Old Firm game of the season and two Europa League group matches.

"It is remarkable he played with that for a few games as well," said Lennon.

"But obviously it got to the point where it was impossible. We first thought it didn't show up on scan, but he had a CT scan and it showed a slight stress fracture.

"It is going to take a week or two to settle down then obviously he has to rehab. But the prognosis of the time out will still be the same, roughly four to six weeks."