Antonis Stergiakis will come in to add competition to first-choice keeper Thomas Kaminski

Blackburn Rovers have signed goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis on a three-year deal from Slavia Sofia of Bulgaria.

The Thessaloniki-born keeper, 21, had made three appearances in total this season in the domestic competition and the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Stergiakis, who made his debut as a 17-year-old, has played 61 games and conceded 95 goals for Slavia.

He also has international experience, playing for Greece age-group sides up to under-21 level.

