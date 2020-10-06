Danny Welbeck: Watford striker granted free transfer
Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has left Watford on a free transfer.
The 29-year-old joined the Hornets in August 2019, but only started eight Premier League games from a total of 20 appearances as the club were relegated.
Welbeck has won 42 England caps and was a member of Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad in Russia.
He played 142 games for United, winning the Premier League title in 2013, before joining Arsenal for £16m.
