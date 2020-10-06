Premier League: Is no fans at games behind the goal rush?

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Spurs celebrate goal
There have been 144 goals in 38 games this season

The Premier League season has started with a goal-fest.

Sunday's chaos, with Aston Villa scoring seven against Liverpool and Tottenham beating Manchester United 6-1, capped a mind-boggling start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Goals are being scored at the highest rate in the English top flight for 90 years.

There is one obvious difference this year - the absence of fans. Is that the cause of the goal rush? If not, what else could it be? BBC Sport takes a look...

Goals, goals, goals - what the stats say

  • There have been 144 goals in 38 games this season. That's 40 more than after the first 38 games of the 2019-20 campaign.
  • There have been an average of 3.79 goalsper game - the highest in an English top flight since the 3.95 goals per game in 1930-31.
  • 11 of the 38 games this season have featured at least five goals (29%). That's the highest percentage in a season since 1960-61.
  • On Sunday, Liverpool became the first reigning champion to concede sevengoals in a game since Arsenal in 1953.
  • On average there have been 4.05 'big chances' per game this season - the highest average since Opta began recording the statistic.
  • The average number of shots per game has decreased compared to previous seasons but shot conversion rate has increased dramatically to 16.1% from 11% last season.

'A little piece of chaos' - is the absence of fans causing the change?

Speaking on BBC 5 Live's Monday Night Club, journalist Rory Smith suggested the absence of fans in stadiums is a factor in the "strange start to the season".

"It is a little piece of chaos that has been dropped in," he said.

Presenter Mark Chapman said: "I have spoken to cricketers and other athletes this summer [who have competed without crowds] and it is easier for your mind to wander if there is not a crowd to keep your concentration up.

"Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas were talking about the adrenaline you get from a crowd. Maybe that adrenaline drops slightly when the crowd isn't there."

One first-team coach at a Premier League club told BBC Sport a lack of fan pressure is "definitely" affecting decision-making.

He said it is taking away the sense of tension players feel around build-up play near their own goal and is also reducing the intensity and demand they feel for aggressive defending.

To help with this, the team in question are going to train more regularly at their stadium, with their more intense 10 v 10 training sessions held there rather than at their training ground.

Sports psychologist Michael Caulfield said: "Football is a game based on threat, fear, and that has disappeared with no fans in the stadium.

"Plus, teams like Sheffield United or Crystal Palace, with a loyal set of fans that back them up as they feel lucky to be part of the Premier League, miss the arousal of the fans in the same way Freddie Mercury would miss the audience."

'Awful defending and terrible goalkeeping'

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton disagrees that the absence of fans explains the number of goals.

"The standard of defending in the Premier League is awful and there is terrible goalkeeping," he said.

"It is not because there isn't a crowd there - that is not the reason. The standard of defending has dropped dramatically.

"There is an argument to say if there was a crowd at Aston Villa and [Liverpool goalkeeper] Adrian, after his first mistake, how much worse could he have been with a crowd there?"

Ex-Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards agrees.

"It is a cop-out," he said. "Even if fans were there, the scores would have been the same. I have been with Man City and it was a same score [6-1 against Manchester United]. There were fans there then."

Selected results
Selected results from the Premier League goal rush

So what else could it be?

The thoughts of the former players are clear, but is it really a coincidence that Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester and others have forgotten how to defend at the same time?

This season is one like no other with players having little time off in the summer and minimal pre-season training.

"Elite athletes are reacting differently to before the pandemic," Caulfield said.

"Even though the standard of play is very high, there is a genuine mental cognitive fatigue at the highest level despite the lockdown - that was not a relaxing time."

Some were hampered more than others. Manchester United, for example, had only 34 days - and one pre-season friendly - between last season ending and this one beginning.

A lack of preparation and tiredness could be factors, but the opposite may also be true.

Tottenham, who have already played eight matches in all competitions this season, may have found their groove early thanks to more playing time, whereas United are still searching for rhythm, having played only five.

The number of penalties has increased dramatically too, with games including penalties up 22% from last season partly because of new handball laws.

Defenders could also be allowing more openings as they defend tentatively in an attempt to stay clear of the punishment of video assistant referees.

The absence of fans, individual mistakes, tiredness, lack of preparation and VAR are probably all factors.

One thing is certain: it is making the Premier League no less interesting...

  • Of course it's because there are no fans; no fans = no pressure.

    No heads dropping after a missed chance and a crowd getting restless. No pick-me-up after a mistake makes you go behind and the crowd tries to rally players.

    It's fun to watch MOTD at the moment, but I'd still rather be able to go watch West Ham get panned every week in person.

  • What a load of nonsense. Man Utd are not fatigued because played less games this season? Tottenham's season basically ended in March, United's ended in August. There is also no corresponding data with other sports that have no crowds. And what a load of rubbish the suggestion is that it is only defenders negatively affected by absence of crowds and strikers are, somehow, immune.

  • There is no tension. Espcially when you get, say, a 2-goal lead. If you're an average team, the tension to keep that lead and not throw it away, will get through to the players; they will defend 10 yards further back than normal. This isn't happening. Teams getting 2-goal leads, are just adding to their leads. Teams that go 2 goals down get no motivation from fans to pick themselves up.

  • Liverpool weren't bad when we were 1-0 & 2-1. I believe that home supporter fear would have found its way to the players and the result may have been different. I also watched Norwich Saturday, who were suckered by late Rooney brilliance. With a full Carrow Road urging them on I felt that Norwich would have cruised it in the second half

  • It can't just be bad defending, in most cases teams have the same defenders as last season, that weren't as bad then. Lack of atmosphere is a factor, home advantage seems to have gone aswell.

  • I would say fans myself but it’s probably a combination of everything mentioned.
    What’s happened is players concentration has gone and games resemble training matches even Bayern Munich won 4-3 this week against Hertha Berlin. Lewandovski bailed them out!!
    No crowd to pick them up or to get onto their team when they give up. No home advantage almost.
    Lesser teams playing without pressure

  • With the amount of penalties that have been awarded so far this season, defenders simply can't defend. If they try to defend they concede a penalty, if they hold back they concede a goal...

    To be completely honest, the defending has just been awful. No excuses for these players, they clearly can't be bothered to earn their ridiculous salaries...

  • Haven’t miss the fans one bit, rather listen to the players talking.

  • The new relegion of kneeling and praying before each game is ruining it for many people and doing us non whites no favours whatsoever!

    The fans won't be allowed back until they are sure it won't be booed!

  • Easy answer..yes! There is no consequence for the defenders as the crowd do not get on their back. Also the insistence of coaches having to play out from the back won't help. Lazy management...try to copy Barcelona/Pep.

  • Of course both defenders and attackers are more prepared to take risks. More risks, more goals.

  • It's not the crowd it's the fact that some have stopped playing the 50 pass to get nowhere tippy tappy spectacle that they called 'football' for a while. T

  • I think the utterly ludicrous number of penalties awarded is the main factor. The Premier League has become a total farce.

  • No crowds must have an impact on the players so simply dismissing it as Chris Sutton has done is a bit naive in my view.

    But then he was never the sharpest tool in the box.

  • With or without fans the Aston Villa trashing of Liverpool was sublime. It was a near perfect performance from Villa.

    What would have topped this game off nicely would have been to see Dean Smith aggressively fist pumping multiple times with a twisted and distorted face.... Maybe next time..eh.

    • DaveP1982 replied:
      It would have been better topped off if 2 or 3 of the chances Villa missed had gone in!

  • Bad defending has played a part. Lack of the real leaders you saw throughout the 80's to late noughties who would get their team to fight to the end even when they were a few behind. Nowadays these superstars give up when the game is lost.

  • What a load of rubbish...we are 3 or 4 games in so hardly a great number to go by at the moment

  • It's rubbish without fans. Glorified training matches.

