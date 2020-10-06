Last updated on .From the section Irish

'These are the games you want to play in' - NI's Dallas

Stuart Dallas says Northern Ireland's 2018 play-off heartache felt is motivating his side as they prepare to meet Bosnia-Herzegovina in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

Leeds United's Dallas started both legs of his country's World Cup play-off defeat by Switzerland two years ago, but is now focused on reaching the Euros for a second time.

The winner of Thursday's one-legged tie in Sarajevo will meet either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia for a place in next summer's finals.

Having qualified for Euro 2016, Northern Ireland were on the brink of reaching back-to-back major tournaments but fell short in their World Cup play-off against Switzerland, falling to a 1-0 defeat over 180 minutes.

"We don't want to feel how we did after the Switzerland game, that was one of huge disappointment," said Dallas.

"After the first leg we knew we had a chance to put it right. But now it's one game, we don't have that opportunity so we've got to go there with the belief that we can win.

"There's no point going there hoping we can win, we've got to have that belief."

Northern Ireland met Bosnia twice in 2018 having been drawn in the same Nations League group, and lost both encounters as their form dipped following a successful few years.

Northern Ireland missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup after losing a two-legged play-off against Switzerland

However the side rallied in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, winning four of their eight games and securing a play-off spot.

Manager Ian Baraclough is still awaiting his first win since taking up the role, having drawn with Romania before being ruthlessly dispatched by Norway in September.

"The boys are positive, obviously we've come off the back of a disappointing result and it's something that we need to get right," insisted Dallas.

"We need a reaction, we need a performance. There's still huge belief and hunger that we can go to a major tournament.

"The squad are still young and we're more than confident that we can go to Bosnia and put in a huge performance."