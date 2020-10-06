Hal Robson-Kanu: West Brom and Wales striker to have surgery on broken arm
Last updated on .From the section West Brom
West Brom and Wales striker Hal Robson-Kanu will have surgery after breaking his arm in the Baggies' defeat at Southampton on Sunday.
The 31-year-old, who was a second-half substitute, suffered the injury in a tangle with a Saints defender.
An X-ray confirmed the injury and he will have surgery on Wednesday.
Robson-Kanu will miss Wales' friendly against England and the Nations League games against Bulgaria and the Republic of Ireland.
