Moder played for his country in the Nations League last month

Brighton have signed Polish duo Jakub Moder and Michal Karbownik.

The Seagulls have completed a five-year deal to sign midfielder Moder from Lech Poznan.

However the 21-year-old, who has one full cap for his country, has been loaned immediately back to the Polish club.

Legia Warsaw defender Karbownik, 19, has joined on a four-year deal and has also been loaned straight back for the rest of the season.

"Jakub is an exciting young central midfielder, who has already broken through into the Poland national squad at the age of 21," said Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth.

"He is athletic, strong and good with both feet. He is very highly thought of within the national set-up, and we did consider bringing him over straight away.

"However, the loan back to Poznan suits Jakub and us for now as he will play regularly both domestically and in the group phase of the Europa League, and at this stage that is better for his development."

Karbownik has already been named in Poland's senior squad, but is yet to win his first cap.