FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hartlepool
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Sutton United
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|9
|3
|Eastleigh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Solihull Moors
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Notts County
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|6
|Stockport
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|7
|Torquay
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|8
|Wrexham
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|6
|9
|Woking
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|10
|Halifax
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|11
|King's Lynn
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|12
|Chesterfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|3
|13
|Bromley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|14
|Dag & Red
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|15
|Barnet
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|16
|Dover
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|17
|Maidenhead United
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|18
|Yeovil
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
|19
|Altrincham
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|20
|Wealdstone
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|21
|Boreham Wood
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|22
|Weymouth
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|23
|Macclesfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Aldershot
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0