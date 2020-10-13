National League
TorquayTorquay United19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v Chesterfield

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool33008269
2Sutton United33006159
3Eastleigh32108357
4Solihull Moors32017256
5Notts County32017436
6Stockport32015236
7Torquay32014316
8Wrexham42023306
9Woking320135-26
10Halifax31113214
11King's Lynn311159-44
12Chesterfield21015233
13Bromley21015323
14Dag & Red310224-23
15Barnet3102510-53
16Dover310227-53
17Maidenhead United4103310-73
18Yeovil302145-12
19Altrincham302124-22
20Wealdstone201123-11
21Boreham Wood201112-11
22Weymouth301202-21
23Macclesfield00000000
24Aldershot200224-20
View full National League table

