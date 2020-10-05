Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Brandon Mason made 17 appearances for Coventry City last season as they secured promotion to the English Championship

St Mirren have completed the loan signings of Daniel Finlayson and Brandon Mason on transfer deadline day.

Finlayson, 19, joins on a season-long switch from Rangers, with the option to buy the defender at the end of the term for an undisclosed fee.

Mason, a Watford youth academy graduate, also joins on loan for the whole campaign from English Championship side Coventry City.

The left-back's parent club will have the option to recall him in January.

The moves come following the departure of club captain Kyle Magennis to Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian on Monday afternoon.

