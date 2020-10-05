Last updated on .From the section Irish

Wade-Slater is a former Republic of Ireland youth international at Under-17 and Under-18 level

Larne have signed attacking wide player Luke Wade-Slater following his departure from Bohemians.

The Dublin-born player spent three and a half years at EFL club Stevenage before joining Bohs at the start of the 2019 League of Ireland season.

The 22-year-old made 35 appearances for the Dalymount Park side but has found it hard to break into Keith Long's side this season.

Wade-Slater impressed Larne manager Tiernan Lynch during a recent trial.

The winger also played for the Republic of Ireland under-17 and under-18 sides during his youth career.

Having spent time at Inver Park over the summer, including an appearance in a friendly against Derry City last month, Ward-Slater signed for the Irish Premiership outfit before the transfer window closed on Monday evening.

'Versatile' Wade-Slater impressed by Larne set-up

He said: "I have spent time at the club during pre-season and I'm really glad to get the deal done to join permanently.

"I have spent time playing as full-back when I was younger and mainly as a winger when I was at Bohs. When I played against Derry in the recent friendly I played wide right, so I'm hopefully I can bring versatility.

"I know some of the lads from earlier in my career, lads like Graham Kelly and Ronan Hale and I was impressed when I came up here.

"I know the side finished last season really strongly and everyone is itching to get back to competitive football.

"Hopefully I can contribute and hit the ground running."

Boss Tiernan Lynch is delighted with his Deadline Day addition, ahead of Saturday's opening County Antrim Shield game at home to Ballyclare Comrades.

"We've said this summer that we were looking to add a bit of pace and directness in the final third and we're delighted to bring in Luke to help with that.

"He compliments what we already have and I'm delighted to get him in and have him as part of our squad for the season ahead.