Southampton have re-signed forward Theo Walcott on a season-long loan from Everton.

Walcott, who has 47 England caps, started his career at Southampton before moving to Arsenal in 2006.

Everton signed him from the Gunners in a £20m deal in January 2018.

"I had a few opportunities from other clubs, but as soon as Southampton came in for me, it's part of me and has made me into the player I am. It's in my heart," said the 31-year-old.

"I will probably cry, I bet, when I first play, and it means so much. All the people that made it happen, I can't thank them enough. Honestly, I'm so pleased.

"I was seriously lost for words when Southampton came on the table, and for me it was such an easy decision.

"To get the chance to work with the manager as well and these young players that are coming through, I feel like I've made the right choice."

Walcott made his senior debut for Southampton in August 2005 aged 16 years and 143 days, becoming the Saints' youngest-ever first-team player.

He had come through the club's academy, helping them to the 2005 FA Youth Cup final.

"There is a lot of history between this club and Theo, so I know how special this will be for him and for our supporters," said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"But what is most important to me is that we have signed a player who can help our squad and give us another strong option in our attack.

"Theo is someone who has all the qualities to fit well into our team and our style of play, and I know from speaking to him that he understands what we want and that he is excited to be a part of what we are doing here.

"His experience and influence will also be important for our young players. The idea is not to block their development, but for this to make it faster. From this professional they can learn and grow as players for the future of our club."

Walcott's arrival came on a transfer deadline day which also saw a number of departures from St Mary's, with Argentine striker Guido Carrillo, 29, moving to Spanish side Elche on a free transfer.

Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal, 27, joined French side Angers on a free transfer while Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt, 26, rejoined Lazio on a season-long loan.

Saints could also allow English goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 24, to leave.

