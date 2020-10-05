Theo Walcott: Southampton sign forward from Everton on season-long loan

Theo Walcott in a Southampton shirt
Walcott made his senior debut for Southampton in August 2005

Southampton have re-signed forward Theo Walcott on a season-long loan from Everton.

Walcott, who has 47 England caps, started his career at Southampton before moving to Arsenal in 2006.

Everton signed him from the Gunners in a £20m deal in January 2018.

"I had a few opportunities from other clubs, but as soon as Southampton came in for me, it's part of me and has made me into the player I am. It's in my heart," said the 31-year-old.

"I will probably cry, I bet, when I first play, and it means so much. All the people that made it happen, I can't thank them enough. Honestly, I'm so pleased.

"I was seriously lost for words when Southampton came on the table, and for me it was such an easy decision.

"To get the chance to work with the manager as well and these young players that are coming through, I feel like I've made the right choice."

Walcott made his senior debut for Southampton in August 2005 aged 16 years and 143 days, becoming the Saints' youngest-ever first-team player.

He had come through the club's academy, helping them to the 2005 FA Youth Cup final.

"There is a lot of history between this club and Theo, so I know how special this will be for him and for our supporters," said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"But what is most important to me is that we have signed a player who can help our squad and give us another strong option in our attack.

"Theo is someone who has all the qualities to fit well into our team and our style of play, and I know from speaking to him that he understands what we want and that he is excited to be a part of what we are doing here.

"His experience and influence will also be important for our young players. The idea is not to block their development, but for this to make it faster. From this professional they can learn and grow as players for the future of our club."

Walcott's arrival came on a transfer deadline day which also saw a number of departures from St Mary's, with Argentine striker Guido Carrillo, 29, moving to Spanish side Elche on a free transfer.

Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal, 27, joined French side Angers on a free transfer while Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt, 26, rejoined Lazio on a season-long loan.

Saints could also allow English goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 24, to leave.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

  • Happy to sign him back again. Hopefully Ralf can do the same with him as with Ings and Prowsey and get the best out of him. Don't get me wrong not expecting the whole package but his experience will be valuable in the latter end of the season.

  • Welcome home Theo. Now show us how good you can be and help fire us up the table

  • FA Cup winning LEGEND

  • Walcott at Everton was so so lazy. He rarely broke out if a slow jog whilst his team mates ran theirs sides off. His one trick was to then have a 5 second sprint in a straight line before hitting his shot against the keepers legs. I would have driven him to Southampton myself. He's all yours guys 😃😃

  • Good luck to you, sometimes you got to go before you come back.

  • Where is all the money Southampton got from selling all their countless star players over the years? Why don't they fork out on some proper top players? Surely the stingiest club in the PL!

  • Right back to where you started from is the song that springs to mind, for all you older ones on here. Also, couldnt he get in at MUFC???

    • sumpplcallme Borice replied:
      Your lyrical knowledge is just as good as you football knowledge

  • Just ran into one too many cul-de-sacs while with us at Everton. The confidence drained out of him and he never really wanted the ball and when he had it he didn’t know what option to take. He had no idea on how to help out the fullback either.
    This is probably for the best. He came to us to ‘re-ignite his career’ but he was the football equivalent of a pilot light. Model pro though. Good luck.

  • Another comments section on Walcott

  • A young Cavani

  • He’s one for the future.

  • I'm an Everton fan and absolutely delighted he is no longer ours ha ha. This must be how it feels when Southampton sold Cuca Martina to Everton 😃😃

    • VP replied:
      However, Cuca was really, really, really rubbish! It was a joy when Everton got him 😂😂😂😂

  • Rats, Man U missed out there, how old is he though?

  • Hopefully that means we'll be seeing less of the hopeless Armstrong in the starting line up, although Walcott is only a very marginal upgrade.

  • Two HYS on Walcott ? Why ?

    • MM replied:
      Iz it cause hez ...

