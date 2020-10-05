Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steve Kaplan (L) and fellow American Jason Levien took control of Swansea in July 2016

Swansea City's majority shareholder Steve Kaplan has stepped down as a director of the Championship club.

The American businessman is the largest shareholder of the US-based consortium that has a 68% controlling stake in the Championship club.

Kaplan and business partner Jason Levien led a £75m takeover of Swansea in July 2016.

Chief executive Julian Winter has been named a director, as well as Kaplan and Levien associate Sam Porter.

Houston-based Jake Silverstein had already been confirmed as joining the board, having agreed a seven-figure loan with the club.

Described as investment by the club, new documents at Companies House confirm the loan has the option to be converted into shares.

Documents also show Kaplan is "no longer a person of significant control" at the club. Swansea have indicated his position within the ownership group has not changed.

It is also being claimed a reason for Kaplan's decision is that the club will benefit from a fresh injection of ideas on the board.

Winter was named chief executive in September, saying he would be in day-to-day charge of Swansea following the departure of chairman Trevor Birch to take up a role at Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Huddersfield and Watford executive recently admitted to have known Kaplan and Levien for a number of years, adding that he believed the pair were committed to the club.

Porter, who has served as the club's director of business and legal affairs, also works with the pair at Major League Soccer side DC United.

Swansea's Supporters' Trust - which has a 21.1% stake in the club - were aware of the boardroom changes, although no reason for Kaplan's departure from the boardroom has been given.