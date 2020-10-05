Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Bongani Zungu spent three years in France with Amiens

Rangers have signed South Africa midfielder Bongani Zungu on loan from Amiens until the end of the season.

And the Ibrox club have the option to formalise a permanent move next summer.

The 27-year-old played for Mamelodi Sundowns in his homeland and Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes before moving to France.

"I have studied the squad and feel I can come in and bring my attributes to help the team improve," Zungu told the Rangers website. external-link

"The chance to play for such a big club especially in European competitions is very exciting for me."

Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership and will compete in Europa League Group D with Benfica, Lech Poznan and Standard Liege.

Zungu has scored four times in 29 appearances for his country.

"Bongani fits the profile of player that adds further strength and depth to our midfield," said Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard.

"We wanted a dominant midfielder with the right profile who can enhance the team and compliment other players we have."

