Thomas Partey: Arsenal complete £45m deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey was part of the Atletico Madrid side which finished Champions League runners-up in 2015-16

Arsenal have completed the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on a long-term deal after paying his 50m euros (£45.3m) release clause.

The 27-year-old Ghana midfielder made 35 league appearances and scored three goals for Diego Simeone's side as they finished third in La Liga last season.

He played 188 times for Atletico after joining the club in 2011.

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, has moved in the opposite direction and joined the La Liga side on loan.

Arsenal have been linked with Partey, who has 29 international caps, throughout the summer transfer window.

Partey won the 2017-18 Europa League and 2018 Super Cup with Atletico and signed a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018, until the end of June 2023.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we're now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad.

"He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.

"We're very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He's an intelligent footballer and we're looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we're building at the moment at the club."

Arsenal were also interested in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22 - however Aouar told French TV earlier on Monday's deadline day that he would definitely remain at the Ligue 1 club.

Torreira - who joined Arsenal from Sampdoria for £26m in July 2018 and has made 89 appearances for the Gunners - moves to Madrid on a season-long loan.

Arsenal had already added Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes for 26m euros (£23.14m) from Lille, former Chelsea forward Willian on a free transfer and re-signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid during the summer window.

The Premier League side's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, has secured a loan move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Arteta's side have won two of their opening three Premier League games as they look to improve on last season's eighth-place finish.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

  • It's Partey time!

    Our first combative AND creative midfielder since Vieira / Gilberto.

    Welcome to London, Thomas.

    • OllieT replied:
      Partey!

  • Only took 15 years to replace viera... but who cares, it's Partey time!

    • Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Arsenal, so when does the Partey start?

  • Great signing, let’s hope he’s a big part of the jigsaw 🧩 to complete Arteta s pictute for the season

    • Jack Tripper replied:
      It's Partey Time!!!!!

  • Just a reminder, Arsenal made 55 staff members redundant, claiming they couldn’t afford them - https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.bbc.com/sport/amp/football/53668802

  • Decent player, trouble is that laying off gunnersauras rex has taken the shine off the signing and shows how the kronke's just don't understand the values of the club.

  • Great signing by Arsenal.

  • Its Partey time!

  • But they have sacked the mascot as they cant afford him ??

    • Darth Flowers replied:
      Aesthetically even ideologically I agree but real world high end capitalism turns the cogs. I’m not a Marxist.

  • Absolutely fantastic signing that finally provides some protection and steel to our defence. This also provides the feeling we can do a back four now and have 3 people in midfield.

    Exciting times for a Gunner who wanted a similar Vieira or Gilberto.

    For once I feel we can look up the table rather than over our should, hopefully positive times ahead!

    • Beth lane replied:
      Totally agree with you Alex exactly what I were going to say COYG❤

  • Welcome to The World Famous Arsenal.

  • Arsenal wacked the check book out!!!Excellent stuff - onwards and upwards! AFC!!!!!!!!

  • great news and kind of glad Torreira is only a loan. I liked him when he played and would've preferred to see him stay.

  • This is what the Gooners have been missing for about a decade.

    Could put them back in Champions League qualification!

    • 1anRightRightRight replied:
      I welcome that!

  • As Prince once sang all hail the new kid in town partey man. Welcome to arsenal Thomas partey and may you have much success.

  • And breathe. Finally something!

  • Nice.

  • Glad to see we finally got it over the line.
    We only deposited the money to trigger the release clause at 10.28pm why did we leave it so late when we announced months ago that he was our number 1 target?

    • Running Dog Revisionist replied:
      By all accounts, there was nothing Atletico could do about it. Arsenal paid the amount stipulated in the release clause, so no negotiations were needed. That was what they had been avoiding. It seems more dramatic than it really was. Just a business-like deal that was unlikely to fail.

  • It's an excellent signing. One area where Arsenal have struggled is midfield and feeding strikers with quality possession and retention of the ball. Nice job. Looking forward to seeing him play and Partey !!

  • Magic Mikel.
    Maestro Mikel.
    This is 'The One.'
    We likes we likes T Partey.

  • Replaced Gunnersaurus with Ghanasaurus!

    • MMC replied:
      Not something to joke about I'm afraid

