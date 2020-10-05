Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Nyland helped Villa reach last season's Carabao Cup final and played against Manchester City at Wembley

Orjan Nyland has left Aston Villa after the two parties agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.

The Norway goalkeeper, 30, joined Villa from Ingolstadt in August 2018 and made 23 Championship appearances before a ruptured Achilles ended his season.

Nyland played 12 games last term, including the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

But the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal has pushed him down the pecking order.

Nyland played against Burton in the Carabao Cup but Jed Steer started in the next two rounds and has been Villa's substitute keeper in the Premier League.

Villa also have England international Tom Heaton, who is set to return this month from a long-term knee injury.