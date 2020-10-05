Last updated on .From the section Reading

Tomas Esteves made his senior Porto debut last season

Reading have agreed a season-long loan deal for Porto full-back Tomas Esteves.

Esteves, 18, will link up with the Royals next week after he completes his international commitments with the Portugal under-20 squad.

He has also been capped at under-21 level by his country and broke through to Porto's first team last season.

Esteves joins Reading a day after the club agreed another season-long loan deal with a Portuguese club, with Alfa Semedo joining from Benfica.

Reading are joint-top of the Championship, having won all of their first four matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.