Chris Smalling: Man Utd defender joins Roma on permanent deal
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has joined Roma on a four-year deal worth 15m euros (£13.6m), rising to 20m euros (£18.1m) with add-ons.
The Italian FA processed the paperwork on the deal with one minute to spare before the transfer deadline in Italy.
Smalling, 30, spent last season on loan at the Italian club and helped Paulo Fonseca's side to a fifth-place Serie A finish and Europa League qualification.
United and Roma had initially struggled to reach an agreement over a fee.
Though Premier League clubs have until 23:00 BST to process deals, the Italian transfer window closed at 19:00 BST.
England centre-back Smalling impressed during his stay in Italy last season, making 30 league appearances and scoring three goals.
He has won 31 England caps and played 323 times for Manchester United, scoring 18 goals.
Manchester United earlier announced the signing of Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto.
So Chris go and enjoy and really not sure if and how United avoid further embarrassing displays and Pride of playing for the Red Devils ....
Ooh just remembered it's Money they go for not to play a game you love and to be professional for its Fan base (yes I know many are glory hunters)
He's a good defender better than Dire Maguire who couldn't catch a tortoise with stabilizers pinned to it. MU keep buying crap out of date players. They have so much deadwood there- lingard jones Rojo. Fred. Ole is completely out of his depth.
But then again the Italians know nothing about defending do they???
It's a good few of the others that should have been let go.
Unbelievable.
Add-ons. Add-ons ... for a player who is 30 and who the club fell out of lve with some years ago ?
Embarrassing that Man Utd feel the need to negotiate add-ons for such a player.
