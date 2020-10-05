Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joe Rodon was a Swansea City season-ticket holder before joining the club as an eight-year-old

Swansea City are expecting an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Wales defender Joe Rodon.

Spurs are looking to sign a centre-back in this transfer window and are interested in the 22-year-old.

Swansea are likely to demand around £18-20m for Rodon, but Tottenham are thought to value him at around £7m.

Spurs have been considering a loan move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and have also been linked with Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar.

They are looking for centre-back to complete their transfer business after the departure of Jan Vertonghen, who left for Benfica when his contract expired at the end of last season, while Juan Foyth has joined Villarreal on a season-long loan.

Tottenham's director of football operations, Trevor Birch, was Swansea chairman until he left the Welsh club for Spurs last month.

Head coach Steve Cooper said last week he feels Rodon is destined to play in the Premier League.

Swansea-born Rodon, a product of his home-city club's academy, has been widely tipped for the top flight since making the first-team breakthrough in 2018-19.

Although he has struggled at times with injury, Rodon has consistently impressed when fit and has also established himself in Ryan Giggs' Wales side.

He is currently away with the national team, but a transfer would not need to be completed before tonight's deadline as a deal can happen at any point before the domestic window closes on 16 October.