Riley McGree: Birmingham City sign Australia Under-23 midfielder on loan

Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Riley McGree
Riley McGree has been capped by Australia at under-17 and under-23 level

Birmingham City have signed Australian midfielder Riley McGree on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old joins the Championship club from North Carolina-based franchise Charlotte FC.

McGree signed for Charlotte from Australian side Adelaide United but the American outfit are not expected to join the MLS until 2022's expansion.

The ex-Club Brugge man scored 13 times in 16 A-League games for Adelaide last term, having left the Belgians in 2019.

His scorpion-kick goal for Newcastle Jets in January 2018 against Melbourne City was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for 2018.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC