Riley McGree: Birmingham City sign Australia Under-23 midfielder on loan
Birmingham City have signed Australian midfielder Riley McGree on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old joins the Championship club from North Carolina-based franchise Charlotte FC.
McGree signed for Charlotte from Australian side Adelaide United but the American outfit are not expected to join the MLS until 2022's expansion.
The ex-Club Brugge man scored 13 times in 16 A-League games for Adelaide last term, having left the Belgians in 2019.
His scorpion-kick goal for Newcastle Jets in January 2018 against Melbourne City was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for 2018.
