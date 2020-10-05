Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Riley McGree has been capped by Australia at under-17 and under-23 level

Birmingham City have signed Australian midfielder Riley McGree on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old joins the Championship club from North Carolina-based franchise Charlotte FC.

McGree signed for Charlotte from Australian side Adelaide United but the American outfit are not expected to join the MLS until 2022's expansion.

The ex-Club Brugge man scored 13 times in 16 A-League games for Adelaide last term, having left the Belgians in 2019.

His scorpion-kick goal for Newcastle Jets in January 2018 against Melbourne City was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for 2018.

