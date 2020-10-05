Last updated on .From the section QPR

Albert Adomah scored twice in 24 league appearances for Forest, 19 of which came from the bench

Queens Park Rangers have signed winger Albert Adomah on a two-year contract on a free transfer, following his departure from Nottingham Forest.

The 32-year-old had joined Forest in July 2019 but spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City.

The former Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa man has supported QPR since he was a child.

"This is unreal, unbelievable. Imagine being a supporter and playing for the club you love," he told QPR's website.

"Words can't even describe it. It's just amazing, just a pleasure to be here. This is just surreal.

"I was in White City last week and I was thinking about going to the club shop to buy a [QPR] top - but I thought I would wait and get one for free."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.