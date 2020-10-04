Manchester United have signed Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto, with the option of a further year.

The 27-year-old, who has one cap for his country, moves to Old Trafford for a fee of 15m euros (£13.6m) plus 2m euros (£1.8m) in add-ons.

Telles scored 26 goals and made more than 50 assists for Porto after joining them from Galatasaray in 2016.

He said joining United, a club with "prestige", was a "huge honour".

"You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here," he added.

"I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can't wait to pull on the famous shirt."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "First and foremost I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for.

"He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad. Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United."

