Neco Williams has won two Wales caps and scored the winner in September's Nations League game with Bulgaria

Neco Williams must learn to deal with online abuse if he remains on social media, says Wales boss Ryan Giggs.

The 19-year-old defender was subjected to social media abuse after an error during Liverpool's 7-2 Carabao Cup third-round win at Lincoln.

Williams, who responded by blacking out the profile and background pictures on his Twitter account, has been supported by Liverpool players and staff.

"It's something you have to deal with when you are at big clubs," Giggs said.

"All you can do is surround yourself with good people, educate yourself as much as you can when it comes to social media, and then it's your choice whether you want to be a part of it or not.

"I do sometimes think whether I would have been on social media (in my playing days), I'm not too sure. But it's part and parcel of life now.

"He's at Liverpool, when you are at a big club you are going to have to take criticism at some point if you set a certain standard and you drop below it. Even for 10 minutes."

Liverpool's first-choice Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of those to offer a shoulder to the youngster - who has made 14 appearances since his senior debut in October 2019 - he is in competition with for the right-back spot.

The two could line up on opposite sides on Thursday night when England host Wales in a friendly at Wembley.

Williams made his Wales debut as a substitute in Finland in September and then came off the bench to score the Nations League winner against Bulgaria - his first goal in senior football.

He could now be in line to make his first Wales start against England.

"Having just worked with Neco, he's got a sensible head on his shoulders," Giggs added.

"I'm looking forward to working with Neco again. He was great to work with and the qualities he showed in the games as well."

Williams, Daniel James and Harry Wilson missed training on Monday after joining the camp late, but the trio will be fit for the first England-Wales Wembley clash since 2011.

Wales are without Gareth Bale as the Tottenham loanee recovers from a knee injury and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is in an isolation bubble after two backroom staff at the Italian club tested positive for Covid-19.

The Football Association of Wales is "hopeful" that Ramsey will be available for the following Nations League games away to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday and Bulgaria in Sofia on Wednesday, 14 October.

West Bromwich Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu is also sidelined with an arm injury.