Callum Davidson believes his new striker "has something to prove"

St Johnstone have signed forward Guy Melamed from Maccabi Netanya, subject to international clearance.

Melamed, 27, has agreed a one-year deal with Callum Davidson's side, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

St Johnstone say external-link he "will be available for selection once he has completed 14 days of isolation".

"I can move the ball very good, I will bring quality, I score goals. I can play the classic 'number 9' position," said Melamed.

"When I heard there was an offer from Scotland I totally wanted it and I'm excited for this. I think it is a very good league. I have a good friend that plays at Celtic, [Hatem Abd] Elhamed."

Melamed has scored 50 goals in 178 club appearances and helped Hapoel Beer Sheva win the Israeli Premier League in 2018.

"Guy's a little bit unknown over here and has something to prove," said Davidson. "From watching videos of him play, I thought his movement in the box was very good.

"We had been looking to either go for a target man or someone to score goals, and I believe we have gone for the latter option."

