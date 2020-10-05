Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Jack Aitchison became Celtic's youngest ever player and goalscorer when he netted against Motherwell in May 2016 aged 16 years and 71 days

Barnsley have signed Celtic striker Jack Aitchison on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old scored once in three appearances for the Scottish Premiership title-holders.

He spent last season on loan in League Two with Forest Green and is expected to be loaned to a club in that same division imminently.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg have recalled full-back Killian Ludewig, 20, from his spell at Oakwell and loaned him to German side Schalke.

Ludewig made 25 appearances for Barnsley, seven of them this season.

