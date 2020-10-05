Last updated on .From the section European Football

Federico Chiesa scored 34 goals for Fiorentina in all competitions

Juventus have signed Italy winger Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina in a deal that could be worth up to 60m euros (£54m).

The 22-year-old joins the Italian champions on an initial two-year loan, before a potential permanent move.

Chiesa came through the Viola youth ranks and made his debut for the club against Juventus in 2016.

He went on to make more than 150 appearances for Fiorentina and has won 19 caps for Italy.

The deal to take Chiesa to Turin will see Juventus pay Fiorentina 10m euros over the next two seasons and then a further fee of 40m euros, rising to 50m euros if certain conditions are met.

Earlier on Monday, Italy full-back Mattia de Sciglio left Juve to join Ligue 1 club Lyon on loan.

