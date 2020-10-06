Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lyndon Dykes faced Israel in last month's Nations League match

Euro 2020 semi-final play-off: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park, Date: Thursday 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Lyndon Dykes "has earned the right to start for Scotland" against Israel in Thursday's European Championship play-off semi-final, says Craig Levein.

Queens Park Rangers striker Dykes, 24, scored his first Scotland goal against Czech Republic last month.

Oli Burke, Oli McBurnie, Lawrence Shankland and Callum Paterson are the other forwards in Steve Clarke's squad.

"He'll have that hunger and enthusiasm," said former Scotland manager Levein.

"I don't think he'll be worried in the slightest. He'll be looking at this match with a huge amount of excitement.

"I thought Lyndon Dykes was exceptional in the last match and he caused the Israelis all sorts of problems. He has earned his move to QPR and he has earned the right to start for Scotland."

Australia-born Dykes won his first cap in a 1-1 home draw against Israel a few days before equalising in a 2-1 win away to the Czechs.

Burke and Shankland have previously netted for their country but Levein believes "Dykes provides us with something different".

"We need a striker who can score goals, who can hold the ball up, and who can run the channels," he said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "It's a long time since we've had anyone we can do that.

"It's enormous. It's the best chance for us to qualify for a major tournament in a long, long time.

"Israel are a good side and I think their forward line is exceptionally good. Interestingly, though, they have only won one of their last six matches. Our record is fairly good. We have lost one and won four of our last six, so I think we should be in a good place."

'Dykes can be focal point for a decade' - analysis

Scotland forward Steven Naismith on Sportsound

Dykes has started the season fantastically well for QPR and Scotland. I don't think you can pick anybody else.

Former Scotland forward Billy Dodds on Sportsound

I think Dykes is our striker, our focal point as a striker for the next 10 years, if he keeps performing at that level.